PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Plans $0.38 Dividend

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
