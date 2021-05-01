PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $66.90.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
