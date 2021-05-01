PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.