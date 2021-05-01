PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPERY stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.