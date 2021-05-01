PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PPERY stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
