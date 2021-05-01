Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PXS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 375,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

