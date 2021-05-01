Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 29,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.10. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

