Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $654.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

