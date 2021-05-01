Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NASDAQ:NETI) Increased by Analyst

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NASDAQ:NETI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NETI opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.57 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

