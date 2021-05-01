Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GASS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Towerview LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

