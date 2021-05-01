Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

