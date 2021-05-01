Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.47.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

