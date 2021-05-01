Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Issued By KeyCorp

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PPD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

