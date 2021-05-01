Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Silgan has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

