Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $17.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $84.42 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

