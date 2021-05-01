Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

