Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Boosted by KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LII. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $335.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.33. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

