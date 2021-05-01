Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.03 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
