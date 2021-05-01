Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.03 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.