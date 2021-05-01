Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Raised by KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.49.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $172.32 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.