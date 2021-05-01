Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $173.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

