Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

