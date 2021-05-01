Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Hasbro stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.