Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.