Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

TSE:CNR opened at C$132.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.78 and a one year high of C$149.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$140.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,858,146.98. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

