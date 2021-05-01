Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

