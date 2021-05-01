Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $54,927,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

