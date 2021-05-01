Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cut by Analyst

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -360.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

