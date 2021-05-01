Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.