Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issued By Piper Sandler

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PCSB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $17.49 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 767.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

