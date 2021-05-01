Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QABSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

OTCMKTS:QABSY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.