Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.10

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $17.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

