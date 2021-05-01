QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

