Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $37.62 million and $116,402.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.85 or 0.04965152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.88 or 0.01729222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00470174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00553958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00431423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,862,797 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.