Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.05 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $520.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

