Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,946. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.