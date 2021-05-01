Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 0.9%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 7,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 93,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$60.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.