QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.85 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 80,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 167,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

