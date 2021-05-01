Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Qumu updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 164,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts have commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

