RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RDNT opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

