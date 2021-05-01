Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $135.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.