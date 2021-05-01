Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Financial Comparison

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than SuperCom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 9.47 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -63.27 SuperCom $16.48 million 1.57 -$11.51 million N/A N/A

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats SuperCom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

