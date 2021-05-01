RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $850.25 and last traded at $850.25. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $811.00.

RTLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $825.22 and a 200 day moving average of $862.14.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.