Raymond James Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $40.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

