Raymond James Boosts Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of PFC opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

