Raymond James Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

EMA stock opened at C$55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

