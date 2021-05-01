Raymond James Raises Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target to $52.00

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CAC stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

