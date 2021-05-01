Raymond James Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) to “Outperform”

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CRTPF opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
