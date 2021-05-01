Raymond James Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) to “Outperform”

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CRTPF opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.