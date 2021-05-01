Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5,615,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,891. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

