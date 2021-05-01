Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.41 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5,615,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.