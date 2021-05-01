Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.41 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.47.
NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5,615,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
