Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 117.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.94.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.