Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

