Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. 8,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428. The company has a market cap of $406.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

